API3 (API3) Price Tops $7.08 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. API3 has a total market cap of $98.02 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00012233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046974 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

