Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TSE:APHA opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$3.93 and a 52 week high of C$40.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.48.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

