APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 8,948,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

