ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.66 on Friday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.00. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

