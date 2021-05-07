ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,787. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day moving average of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.