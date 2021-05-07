Ann P. Daiss Sells 4,425 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

