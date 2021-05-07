AnimalGo Market Capitalization Tops $10.39 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $944,966.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

