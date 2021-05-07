Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.85 ($75.11).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.