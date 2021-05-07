Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.01. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

