Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $45.30. 17,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 5,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

