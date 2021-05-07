Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,254.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,254 ($42.51) and last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 2199136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,077 ($40.20).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,002.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,599.86. The company has a market cap of £45.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.