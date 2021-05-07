Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

ANGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,093 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $1,493,000.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.