Andrews Sykes Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASY opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Friday. Andrews Sykes Group has a one year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £217.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 582.72.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

