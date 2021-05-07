Andrews Sykes Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ASY opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Friday. Andrews Sykes Group has a one year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £217.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 582.72.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
