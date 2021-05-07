Analyzing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 25.89% 32.61% 19.20%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPI Energy and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 2 4 27 1 2.79

NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $613.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $97.88 million 1.47 -$15.26 million N/A N/A NVIDIA $10.92 billion 33.12 $2.80 billion $4.59 126.56

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVIDIA beats SPI Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

