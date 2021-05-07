Analyzing China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.65 billion 0.72 $840.93 million $2.62 7.44 Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 5.26 $88.10 million $1.46 48.01

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies. China Resources Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Resources Power and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $94.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Dividends

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Resources Power pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. China Resources Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 10.77% 5.01% 2.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Resources Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats China Resources Power on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36 coal-fired power plants, 96 wind farms, 21 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 40,392 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

