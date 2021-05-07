Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $74.93

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,812. Semtech has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.