Analysts Set Expectations for Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,717,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

