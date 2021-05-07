Analysts Set Expectations for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

