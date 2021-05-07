Analysts Set Expectations for Itron, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ITRI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

