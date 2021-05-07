Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

CRK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

