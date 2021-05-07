Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT at $49.80

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

