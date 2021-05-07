Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $63.00

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cabot by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cabot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

