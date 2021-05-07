Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $14.50

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 382,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,828. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

