Analysts Offer Predictions for The Chemours Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Chemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

