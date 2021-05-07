Analysts Offer Predictions for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of PSTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,200. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

