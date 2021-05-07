Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

