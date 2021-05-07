Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

