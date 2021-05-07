Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.86. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

