Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

IDN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

