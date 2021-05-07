Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.38. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

