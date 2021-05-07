Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

