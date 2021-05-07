Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cognex posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.