Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.12). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 13,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

