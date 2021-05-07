Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,069. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

