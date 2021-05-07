Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.