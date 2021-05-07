Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($4.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NYSE ZYME opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

