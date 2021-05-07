Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

TPX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 1,621,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,185. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

