Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $21.26 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.