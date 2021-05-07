Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.09). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MDWD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 194,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,841. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

