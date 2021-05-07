Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,120. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $62.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

