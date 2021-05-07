Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

