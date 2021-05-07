Analysts Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

ATNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

