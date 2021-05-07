Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post $2.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 million to $2.30 million. Altimmune posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $117.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $490.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.