Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 21.79% 15.51% 8.50% FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29%

This is a summary of current ratings for Analog Devices and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 17 0 2.74 FormFactor 0 2 6 0 2.75

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $157.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.35 $1.22 billion $4.91 32.02 FormFactor $589.46 million 5.14 $39.35 million $0.81 48.06

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats FormFactor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyse accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

