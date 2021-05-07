Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amyris updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

AMRS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 271,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,681. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

