Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMDUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

