Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Amtech Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 678,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,205. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

