Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASYS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ASYS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

