Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

