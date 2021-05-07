Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,894 shares of company stock worth $268,988. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

